Iran threatens to stop World Cup games over stadium politics

Shafaq News- Tehran

The Iranian national team will immediately stop playing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup if political chants, slogans, or symbols appear in stadiums during its matches, Iran's Sports Minister Ahmad Donyamali announced on Wednesday.

"If we witness any unauthorized flags or signs in the stadium during matches, the team manager is strictly responsible for stopping the game," Donyamali said, adding that Iran could refuse to continue playing until the issue is fully resolved.

Iranian authorities had already informed FIFA of the decision, he stated.

The United States, Canada, and Mexico will host the 2026 FIFA World Cup, set to kick off on June 11.

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