Iran NT kicked out of US after World Cup game

Shafaq News

Iran were ordered to leave the United States and return to their base in Mexico hours after drawing 2-2 with New Zealand in their World Cup opener, disrupting the team’s recovery, coach Amir Ghalenoei revealed.

Ghalenoei said Iran had planned to remain in Los Angeles overnight after Monday’s Group G match, recover, and return to their camp in Tijuana the following day.

“Recovery time is very important for us... This creates many problems for us.” Notably, Iran’s three Group G matches are all in the United States, although the team is based across the border in Mexico.

The coach was not told who changed the schedule or why Iran could not stay as planned. “I think it is strange. Other people are planning for us and decisions about our team are being made elsewhere.”

Ghalenoei described Iran as “perhaps the most oppressed team” at the tournament, as the travel demands had affected the players physically. Several players suffered cramps against New Zealand, which he linked to fatigue and repeated travel between Mexico and the United States.

“I think [what happened] is not good for football,” Iran captain Mehdi Taremi said, calling on FIFA to give Iran more support.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino reportedly visited Iran’s dressing room in the US, telling the squad they had shown they belonged at the World Cup and encouraged them ahead of their remaining group matches, after players and staff raised concerns over the team’s tournament arrangements.

Before the tournament, Iran moved its planned base camp from Tucson, Arizona, to Tijuana because of visa uncertainty and concerns over the team’s presence in the United States. Several Iranian federation members were also reportedly denied US visas, including team supervisor Mahdi Mohammad Nabi, disrupting the delegation around the squad.

The absence of management, media, and support staff forced members of the coaching team to take on additional duties, Ghalenoei explained.