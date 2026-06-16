Tehran Stock Exchange hits all-time high

Shafaq News- Tehran

Tehran's benchmark index broke above 5.1 million points within five minutes of Tuesday's opening bell, setting an all-time record for the Iranian stock exchange in the market's largest single-session surge since its founding.

Monday's session had already closed at 4,980,430 points —a gain of roughly 162,000 points— before Tuesday's open pushed the index past the 5-million-point threshold to reach 5.1 million points, according to data from the Iranian bourse cited by the Iranian Fars News Agency.

Approximately 90 percent of listed shares recorded gains in the first minutes of trading, with buy orders dominating the majority of listed equities, exchange data showed.

Capital market analysts, quoted by Fars, attributed the rally to a combination of factors: increased liquidity flowing into the market, improved corporate earnings expectations, and recent broader economic developments.