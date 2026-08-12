Barzani calls Turkiye’s peace law a major step for regional stability

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) President Nechirvan Barzani on Wednesday described Turkiye’s parliament approving legislation related to the peace process with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) as an important step toward lasting peace, security and stability in Turkiye and the wider region.

Barzani welcomed parliament’s approval of the Law on Strengthening National Solidarity and Social Integration, urging all sides to support the process and work toward its success.

“We have always believed that peace and dialogue are the right choices, and that the era of weapons and military solutions has passed,” Barzani stated, adding that the legislation offers a major opportunity to build trust and promote peaceful coexistence among all segments of Turkish society.

Barzani renewed his appreciation for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the leaders and parties involved in securing the legislation.

On Monday, the Turkish parliament approved legislation establishing a framework for the PKK’s dissolution, marking a major step toward ending a decades-long conflict that has claimed tens of thousands of lives.

Parliament passed the measure with 468 votes in the 600-seat chamber. Support came from Erdogan’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party), its nationalist ally the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), and the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM).

Under the legislation, many former PKK fighters who have not committed specific crimes will receive legal protection. The measure also allows prison sentences for some people convicted of PKK membership to be suspended, facilitating their reintegration into society.

Last year, the PKK announced its decision to dissolve following a call by its jailed leader, Abdullah Ocalan.