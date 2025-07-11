HDP praises President Barzani's role in Turkiye’s peace process

Shafaq News – Erbil

On Friday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani emphasized the importance of sustained efforts to advance the peace process in Turkiye, praising the PKK disarmament step taken by a faction of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

Barzani made the remarks while receiving a delegation from the leadership of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) and a group of Kurdish political figures who had participated in the disarmament initiative, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency.

Meanwhile, the delegation expressed its appreciation for Barzani’s efforts to push the peace process forward, reaffirming the importance of his continued support for the next steps in strengthening the initiative.

“President Barzani extended his thanks to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his efforts to ensure the success of the initiative,” the statement added.

Both sides affirmed that peace serves the interests of all parties, Turkiye, and the broader region. They underscored the need for comprehensive support for the process and voiced hope that it would progress further in the coming phase.

In addition, the delegation thanked President Barzani and the Kurdistan Region Presidency for the support and facilitation provided to ensure the success of the disarmament ceremony.

Earlier, Barzani welcomed the symbolic gesture by the PKK, stressing that peace remains essential amid the current complex regional landscape, and that its achievement requires collective resolve. “Peace makes us brothers, and a successful peace process will serve the interests of Turkiye, the region, and all involved parties,” he added.

On May 12, the PKK formally announced its dissolution and renounced armed struggle, ending more than four decades of conflict that claimed over 40,000 lives.