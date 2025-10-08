President Barzani: Relations with Iran improved, PKK’s moves could harm Kurds

Shafaq News – Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani said on Wednesday that relations with Iran have taken a “different and more positive” turn following his recent visit to Tehran, while warning that the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) is engaging in “games that will harm the Kurds.”

Speaking during a panel session at the Middle East Research Institute (MERI) Forum in Erbil, Barzani said, “There are two tracks in our relations with Iran. First, it is a neighboring country with which we share a long border, and we have never wished to see our relations undermined. At the same time, we are not a source of threat to Iran, nor do we allow hostility toward any neighboring country from the Kurdistan Region territory. Our policy is to contribute to peace in the region, not to be part of its problems.”

He noted that trade between Iran and the Kurdistan Region currently amounts to about $11 billion annually. “After I visited Iran last year, a new page was opened in our relations. The Iranian president also visited the Kurdistan Region, and I believe this was a very positive step in strengthening our ties,” he said.

Barzani reaffirmed that “Iran is an important country, and we seek to further develop and strengthen our relations. Kurdistan will never be a source of threat to the Islamic Republic, which has supported us during difficult times.” He added that after meeting with Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, “the nature and tone of our relations changed for the better.”

On ties with Turkiye, the Kurdish President pointed out that the Kurdistan Region enjoys “very friendly relations” with Ankara, both politically and economically. “We will continue to preserve and protect this relationship.”

Addressing prospects for peace, Barzani said he sensed “serious intent” from the Turkish side after meeting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. “Even if progress is slow, there is a genuine decision to reach a result. We must be patient, as this is a longstanding issue that cannot be resolved overnight,” he remarked.

Barzani stressed that the PKK must also take “necessary steps,” adding, “It is wrong to wait for the other side to act first—this approach will not lead anywhere.”

He emphasized that the Kurdistan Region plays only a supportive role in the peace process. “We said this in Ankara and spoke with that group about the assistance we can offer. When they began the phase of laying down arms, they asked for our help, and we provided it within our capacity. I see this as a historic opportunity that the Kurds should not waste.”

Barzani added that “[PKK] President Abdullah Ocalan’s words are clear: If the PKK fails to implement what he has outlined, it would be a disappointment even to him. When matters reach the stage of implementation, the PKK often does not act accordingly, and this will only harm the Kurdish people.”

“My message is that our brothers must take this matter more seriously to achieve a result.”