President Barzani offers condolences to Turkiye after cave tragedy
Shafaq News - Erbil
On Tuesday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani extended his condolences to Turkiye and to the families of Turkish soldiers killed in a recent cave incident within the Region’s mountainous terrain.
In a message addressed to Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler, Barzani expressed solidarity with Turkiye over the loss, further wishing a speedy recovery to the wounded.
سهرۆكى ههرێمى كوردستان سهرهخۆشی له توركيا دهكاتhttps://t.co/Uz0Ysq1cwP pic.twitter.com/XatWot8Iuf— Kurdistan Region Presidency (@KurdistanRegion) July 8, 2025
He also stressed the importance of ongoing coordination between Erbil and Ankara, describing it as ‘’essential to strengthening peace and maintaining security and stability across the region.’’
The statement came after Turkiye’s Ministry of Defense reported that twelve soldiers had died from methane gas inhalation during a cave-clearing operation in the Kurdistan Region.