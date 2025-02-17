Turkiye neutralize 3 PKK members in Syria, KRI

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Turkish Ministry of National Defense announced the neutralization of three Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) militants in Kurdistan Region and Syria.

In a statement, the ministry said two PKK members were killed in the Claw-Lock operation zone in northern Iraq, while another was killed in northern Syria.

Terörü kaynağında yok etmekte azimliyiz, kararlıyız!Kahraman Türk Silahlı Kuvvetlerimiz, Irak’ın kuzeyindeki Pençe-Kilit Operasyonu bölgesinde tespit ettiği 2 PKK’lı terörist ile Suriye’nin kuzeyinde belirlediği 1 PKK/YPG’li teröristi etkisiz hâle getirdi.Mücadelemiz, her… pic.twitter.com/GgnFgN7apk — T.C. Millî Savunma Bakanlığı (@tcsavunma) February 17, 2025

Last week, the Turkish ministry stated it neutralized 7 PKK fighters in KRI and Syria, and discovered cave used by the group in the same area.

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralized” to refer to individuals who have been killed, captured, or surrendered.

The conflict between Turkiye and the PKK dates back to the early 1980s when the PKK, founded by Abdullah Öcalan, began advocating for an independent Kurdish state within Turkiye. Throughout the 1980s and 1990s, the conflict intensified, with the PKK engaging in guerrilla warfare and the Turkish military conducting large-scale operations against PKK bases, particularly in southeastern Turkiye and northern Iraq.

The early 2000s saw intermittent ceasefires and attempts at peace negotiations, including a notable peace process in 2013. However, this process collapsed in 2015, leading to renewed hostilities.