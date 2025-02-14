Turkiye neutralizes 7 PKK fighters in KRI and Syria

Shafaq News / On Friday, Turkiye "neutralized" seven members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), in operations in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) and northern Syria.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralized" to refer to individuals who have been killed, captured, or surrendered.

According to the Turkish Ministry of Defense, the Armed Forces neutralized three PKK fighters in the Haftanin and Operation Claw-Lock regions in northern Iraq, and four others in the Operation Peace Spring zone of Syria.

Terörist neredeyse hedefimiz orası!Kahraman Türk Silahlı Kuvvetlerimiz, Irak’ın kuzeyindeki Haftanin ve Pençe-Kilit Operasyonu bölgelerinde tespit ettiği 3 PKK’lı terörist ile Suriye'nin kuzeyindeki Barış Pınarı bölgesinde belirlediği 4 PKK/YPG'li teröristi etkisiz hâle… pic.twitter.com/1leRtKe96d — T.C. Millî Savunma Bakanlığı (@tcsavunma) February 14, 2025

In another statement on X, the ministry revealed the discovery of a cave used by the PKK in the Claw-Lock region containing a large number of weapons, ammunition, and supplies, all of which were rendered unusable.

Earlier this week, Turkish forces “neutralized” five PKK in an airstrike in the Gara region of the Kurdistan Region.

Since the beginning of 2025, the Turkish forces neutralized more than 120 PKK fighters.

In 2024, Turkiye neutralized about 3,000 PKK fighters.

PKK is designated a terrorist organization by the US, and the EU.