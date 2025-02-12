Turkiye "neutralizes" 5 PKK members in northern Iraq

Shafaq News/ Turkish forces “neutralized” five members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in northern Iraq, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

On X, the ministry stated militants were targeted by an airstrike in the Gara region of the Kurdistan Region, emphasizing that the “fight against terrorism will continue.”

The term “neutralize” is commonly used by Turkish authorities to indicate that the individuals were either killed, captured, or surrendered during military operations.

Separately, the Ministry reported that “a PKK cave used as a hideout was seized in the Operation Claw-Lock zone, where Turkish forces found weapons, ammunition, and essential supplies.”

The Claw-Lock operation, launched by Turkiye in April 2021, targets the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in the KRI, particularly in regions such as Gara, Hakurk, and Metina.

Notably, the PKK is designated a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the US, and the EU.