Turkish army hit PKK positions in northern Duhok

Shafaq News/ Turkish artillery and warplanes launched intensive strikes on positions belonging to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in Duhok, a security source reported on Saturday.

The source told Shafaq News that the strikes hit the foothills of Mount Gara overlooking Al-Amadiya district in northern Duhok, resulting in the destruction of a house.

No casualties were reported yet.

The residents of these villages were forced to flee two years ago due to the escalating armed conflict between the PKK and Turkish forces.

Earlier today, the Turkish Ministry of National Defense announced on X that the army had neutralized 2 PKK militants in the Haftanin region of northern Iraq and 3 PKK/YPG members in the Peace Spring Operation areas of northern Syria.

The term "neutralize," used by Turkish authorities, indicates that the PKK militants were either killed, surrendered, or captured.

The conflict between Turkiye and the PKK has its origins in the early 1980s when the PKK began its armed struggle for an independent Kurdish state within Turkiye.

Throughout the 1980s and 1990s, this conflict escalated into a full-scale insurgency, with the PKK employing guerrilla tactics and the Turkish military responding with major operations targeting PKK strongholds, both within Turkiye and across the border in northern Iraq.

The PKK, designated a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the United States, and the European Union.