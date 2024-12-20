Turkiye launches heavy airstrikes on PKK in Northern Iraq

Shafaq News/ Turkish warplanes carried out intense strikes on Friday, targeting Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) positions in Al-Amadiya district, northern Duhok province, a security source reported.

“The airstrikes focused specifically on mountain peaks near the Shiladze sub-district, within the Gara mountain range overlooking Al-Amadiya,” the source told Shafaq News.

Details on casualties or material losses resulting from the strikes remain unclear, the source added.

The conflict between Turkiye and the PKK has its origins in the early 1980s when the PKK began its armed struggle for an independent Kurdish state within Turkiye. Throughout the 1980s and 1990s, this conflict escalated into a full-scale insurgency, with the PKK employing guerrilla tactics and the Turkish military responding with major operations targeting PKK strongholds, both within Turkiye and across the border in northern Iraq.

In August, following high-level security discussions in Ankara, Turkiye and Iraq signed an agreement aimed at strengthening military, security, and counter-terrorism cooperation, explicitly focused on combating the PKK. This accord includes the establishment of joint coordination and training centers in Baghdad and the Bashiqa region in northern Iraq.