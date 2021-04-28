Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

PKK kills more than 50 members of the Turkish Army, Official

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-04-28T20:37:33+0000
PKK kills more than 50 members of the Turkish Army, Official

Shafaq News / 57 members of the Turkish army had killed as a result of the battles with the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).

Hiwa Zagros, an official of PKK military wing told Shafaq News Agency, “since April 23, the battles and clashes resulted in 57 dead of the Turkish army."

Zagros added, "PKK seized also weapons, including RBG, BKC and MPT 55."

According to the Official, a large number of Turkish army members have been wounded in the battles that are still continuing until now.

During the past hours, the Turkish forces controlled sites on the Iraqi border with Turkey after the withdrawal of PKK militants.

For its part, The Turkish army said it had inflicted heavy losses on the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in the past two days.

related

Two rockets landed inside a Turkish base in Duhok

Date: 2021-04-27 11:32:11
Two rockets landed inside a Turkish base in Duhok

Clashes between PKK and the Turkish army in Duhok

Date: 2020-11-01 18:22:01
Clashes between PKK and the Turkish army in Duhok

Turkish army attacks a village in Duhok with heavy Machine gun

Date: 2020-09-18 12:04:48
Turkish army attacks a village in Duhok with heavy Machine gun

Even after the end of its operations.. the Turkish army is still stationed on Kurdistan's mountains

Date: 2020-09-06 11:30:10
Even after the end of its operations.. the Turkish army is still stationed on Kurdistan's mountains

A Peshmerga fighter killed and other injured by a roadside bomb planted by PKK

Date: 2021-03-13 09:14:57
A Peshmerga fighter killed and other injured by a roadside bomb planted by PKK

KDP: PKK must stop their irresponsible behavior and leave the region

Date: 2020-11-01 17:38:43
KDP: PKK must stop their irresponsible behavior and leave the region

United States expresses condolences for the killing of a Peshmerga officer

Date: 2020-12-15 15:26:20
United States expresses condolences for the killing of a Peshmerga officer

PKK changes their style in clothes and fighting

Date: 2020-08-19 13:51:40
PKK changes their style in clothes and fighting