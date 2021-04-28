PKK kills more than 50 members of the Turkish Army, Official

Shafaq News / 57 members of the Turkish army had killed as a result of the battles with the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).

Hiwa Zagros, an official of PKK military wing told Shafaq News Agency, “since April 23, the battles and clashes resulted in 57 dead of the Turkish army."

Zagros added, "PKK seized also weapons, including RBG, BKC and MPT 55."

According to the Official, a large number of Turkish army members have been wounded in the battles that are still continuing until now.

During the past hours, the Turkish forces controlled sites on the Iraqi border with Turkey after the withdrawal of PKK militants.

For its part, The Turkish army said it had inflicted heavy losses on the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in the past two days.