Shafaq News

Spain secured a UEFA Nations League quarterfinal place, Lionel Messi ended his Argentina career, and Saudi Arabia broke a 22-year Gulf Cup title drought during an international window that also produced major developments for Portugal, England, France, and Iraq.

Spain completed the window with four wins from four Nations League matches. Mikel Merino scored twice as world champion Spain came from behind to beat Croatia 2-1 on October 6, moving to 12 points in League A Group 3 and sealing a quarterfinal place. The result extended Spain’s unbeaten run to a men’s international record 42 matches.

England recovered from a 3-2 opening defeat to Spain by winning its next three matches. Thomas Tuchel’s side beat Czechia 2-0 away, routed Croatia 7-0 in Rijeka, and defeated Czechia 3-0 at Wembley. Harry Kane scored twice in the final match on his 125th appearance, equaling Peter Shilton’s England men’s record and taking his international tally to 91 goals.

Lionel Messi’s 21-year Argentina career ended with a goal and two assists in a 3-0 friendly victory over Benin at the Estadio Monumental on October 6. The 39-year-old finished with national records of 126 goals and 208 appearances. He told more than 85,000 supporters after the match that representing Argentina for more than 20 years had been “a huge source of pride” and said leaving the national team would hurt.

France moved to the top of League A Group 1 after coming from behind to beat Belgium 4-1 in Paris on October 5, with substitute Michael Olise scoring twice. France ended the window on 10 points, three ahead of Italy, which beat Turkiye 3-1 to move into second place.

Portugal won all four of its Nations League matches against Wales, Norway twice, and Denmark, lifting the team two places to fifth in FIFA’s October ranking. FIFA said Portugal was the only team in the top 10 to move upward in the latest update.

Portugal’s window was also marked by Cristiano Ronaldo’s dispute with coach Jorge Jesus. Ronaldo left the national team camp and later accused Jesus of breaking commitments over his playing time and the handling of the disagreement. Jesus denied that the agreements described by Ronaldo had been made, while Ronaldo apologized for leaving the camp and said he remained available for Portugal after any disciplinary consequences were resolved.

Saudi Arabia won Gulf Cup 27 with a 2-0 victory over the UAE in Jeddah on October 6. Hammam Al Hammami and Feras Al Brikan scored in the opening 13 minutes as Saudi Arabia secured its fourth Gulf Cup title and first since 2004.

Iraq exited the tournament after a drawing of lots. The Lions of Mesopotamia finished Group A level with Oman on four points after drawing 1-1 with Oman, beating Kuwait 3-2, and losing 2-0 to Saudi Arabia. With the teams still level under the competition’s tiebreak rules, Oman advanced through the draw.

Iraq remained 63rd in FIFA’s October ranking and eighth in Asia. It had briefly risen to 62nd in FIFA’s provisional live ranking after beating Kuwait.

In the Concacaf Nations League, Curaçao and Haiti advanced from Group A, while Guatemala and Jamaica qualified from Group B. The quarterfinals will feature Panama against Curaçao, Canada against Guatemala, the United States against Haiti, and Mexico against Jamaica.