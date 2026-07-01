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Harry Kane saves England from DR Congo scare

Harry Kane saves England from DR Congo scare
2026-07-01T18:00:41+00:00

Shafaq News- Atlanta

England reached the World Cup Round of 16 on Wednesday, beating DR Congo 2-1 at Atlanta Stadium after Harry Kane scored twice to avoid a major knockout scare.

Anthony Gordon, Barcelona’s new signing, assisted both goals as Thomas Tuchel’s side set up a meeting with Mexico, who beat Ecuador 2-0, while Kane’s brace lifted him to six goals at the tournament, level with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe at the top of the Golden Boot race.

England entered as Group L winners but were pushed hard by DR Congo, who had reached the knockouts for the first time after advancing as the top-ranked third-placed team.

The Leopards threatened to extend a historic campaign, but Kane’s finishing proved decisive.

DR Congo exit after their best World Cup run, having recorded their first point, first goal, and first win in the tournament.

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