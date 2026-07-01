Iraq imports $1.5B worth of fruit and nuts in 2025

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq imported $1.541 billion worth of edible fruits, nuts, citrus peel, and melons in 2025, up 23.3% from $1.250 billion a year earlier, according to Trade Map data.

The increase amounted to about $291.5 million year-on-year, with fresh and dried citrus fruits accounting for the largest share of imports at $706.8 million. Bananas followed at $275.2 million, ahead of nuts ($199.2 million), apples, pears, and quinces ($122.7 million), and apricots, cherries, peaches, and plums ($79.1 million).

Iraq ranked among the countries importing more than $1.5 billion worth of fruits and nuts in 2025, as global imports of the products reached $192.68 billion.

The United States remained the world's largest importer with $25.67 billion, followed by China ($20.69 billion), Germany ($16.27 billion), the Netherlands ($10.45 billion), and the United Kingdom ($8.29 billion).