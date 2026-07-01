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Babil prepares over 60,000 residential land plots

Babil prepares over 60,000 residential land plots
2026-07-01T19:42:06+00:00

Shafaq News- Babil

More than 60,000 residential land plots have been readied for distribution to eligible families across Babil Province, part of a nationwide push by the Prime Minister's office to hand out one million housing plots in Iraq, Governor Ali Turki al-Jamali announced Wednesday.

The plots will be spread across the north, center, and south of the province in proportion to population size, al-Jamali said. Distribution will roll out in two batches: the first going to needy and low-income families once the Agricultural Reform Department clears its hold on the land, and the second held as a reserve for the remaining eligible groups.

The province, according to al-Jamali, also plans to use surplus land from the project to build solar power stations to help support the local electricity grid.

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