Iraqi Parliament schedules new term and cabinet vote

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's Parliament is set to open its second legislative term of 2026 with a session next Sunday or Monday, a parliamentary source told Shafaq News.

The date was agreed at a Wednesday meeting between Parliament's Presidency and the heads of political blocs. All sides agreed on "important" bills and how to work them into the agenda for upcoming sessions.

Bloc leaders also gave Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi more time to name his picks for the remaining nine Cabinet posts, after which a follow-up session will be set to finish the vote on the lineup.