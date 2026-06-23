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Iraq's Parliament to resume sessions in July, cabinet vote pending

Iraq's Parliament to resume sessions in July, cabinet vote pending
2026-06-23T10:44:23+00:00

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's parliament is set to open its second legislative term on July 1, with the speaker's office expected to schedule a cabinet confirmation vote in the same month.

Duha al-Sadkhan, a lawmaker with the National Approach bloc (Al-Nahj Al-Watani), told Shafaq News on Tuesday that the agenda will include first and second readings of pending legislation, as well as votes on bills that have already cleared the discussion stage. A session to complete the cabinet confirmation vote is expected to be scheduled in the second or third week of July.

Read more: Iraq's parliament adjourns with reform agenda intact and cabinet still incomplete

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