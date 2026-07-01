Iran agrees to spend frozen funds on goods

Shafaq News- Doha

Indirect talks between the United States and Tehran concluded in Doha on Wednesday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said, confirming an agreement to use part of Tehran's $6 billion in frozen assets to purchase humanitarian goods.

According to Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, Kazem Gharibabadi, the talks, held with Qatari and Pakistani delegations, marked the first meeting of the team tasked with monitoring implementation of the 14-point memorandum of understanding signed on June 17.

“The parties reviewed reports of a US military buildup in the region and Washington's threats, and raised US violations of the memorandum's first clause, which concerns ending the war in Lebanon.”

Officials also discussed how part of the frozen $6 billion would be spent to meet Iran's needs. The parties, Gharibabadi said, agreed to set up an urgent communication channel for the monitoring team by Thursday to oversee implementation of the memorandum's remaining provisions.

The memorandum's commitments "form an integrated package and cannot be viewed separately."

A source told Axios that the $3 billion -part of the $6B- would not be transferred to Iran in cash, but the Iranian central bank would be able to use it for buying humanitarian goods, “at least some of which are to come from the US market.” Washington did not comment on the issue.