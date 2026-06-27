England, Croatia, Ghana advance from World Cup Group L

Shafaq News- East Rutherford/ Philadelphia

England topped World Cup Group L on Saturday after a 2-0 win over Panama, while Croatia beat Ghana 2-1 in Philadelphia to secure second place and reach the Round of 32.

The two simultaneous matches settled one of the tournament’s tightest groups. England finished first with seven points, Croatia second with six, Ghana third with four, and Panama bottom without a point or a goal.

Ghana still advanced to the World Cup knockouts as one of the best third-placed teams, while Croatia’s win pushed Scotland out of the qualification race.

Panama vs England

England beat Panama 2-0 at New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, in front of 80,663 fans, sealing top spot in Group L and extending their unbeaten World Cup campaign. Panama defended deep through a tense first half, slowing the rhythm and forcing England to search for width and sharper movement around the penalty area.

Thomas Tuchel’s side improved after the break and broke through through Jude Bellingham, who flicked in the opener from a corner after Panama had resisted for more than an hour. Bellingham then assisted England’s second, crossing for Harry Kane to score and put the result beyond Panama.

Kane’s goal was his 11th at the World Cup, taking him past Gary Lineker as England’s all-time leading scorer in the tournament.

England’s Group L campaign began with a 4-2 win over Croatia, continued with a 0-0 draw against Ghana, and ended with a controlled second-half performance against Panama.

The win confirmed England as group winners and sent them into the Round of 32, though the performance again left questions over chance creation against compact opposition.

Panama exited the World Cup after three defeats, including 1-0 to Ghana and 1-0 to Croatia. Thomas Christiansen’s side finished without scoring, eight years after their 2018 World Cup debut, when they scored against England but lost 6-1.

Croatia vs Ghana

Croatia beat Ghana 2-1 at Philadelphia Stadium, taking second place in Group L after Nikola Vlašić scored a late winner from a Luka Modrić corner. Petar Sučić gave Croatia the lead in the first half with a low long-range strike, rewarding a more controlled start from Zlatko Dalić’s side.

Ghana, who entered the match in a strong qualification position, stayed compact for long spells and looked for chances from set pieces and transitions. The Black Stars equalized in the 73rd minute through Derrick Luckassen, who converted from close range after a free-kick sequence and a lengthy VAR check.

The goal briefly put Ghana in position to challenge for second place, but Croatia responded with the late composure that has defined much of their recent World Cup history.

In the 83rd minute, Modrić delivered a corner from the right, and Vlašić rose to head Croatia back in front.

The win sent Croatia into the World Cup Round of 32 as Group L runners-up behind England, preserving at least one more knockout-stage match for the veteran core led by Modrić and Ivan Perišić.

Ghana lost second place but still advanced as one of the best third-placed teams, returning the Black Stars to the World Cup knockouts for the first time since 2010.

The match unfolded in a charged Philadelphia atmosphere. Croatian supporters gathered across the city before kickoff, including a fan march and rally through Center City and Old City, while Ghana fans held matchday events around the stadium.