Security forces spread inside Baghdad Green Zone

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Special Iraqi security forces on Sunday deployed inside Baghdad’s Green Zone following reports of arrests targeting senior political figures and protection personnel linked to corruption files, a security source told Shafaq News.

Forces spread around several “sensitive” headquarters inside the fortified district, with tighter measures at some entrances and roads leading into the area.

No official statement has confirmed the arrests, and no names or charges have been publicly announced.

The Green Zone houses key government institutions, parliament offices, senior political headquarters, and foreign missions.

Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi’s government, since taking office in May, has ordered reviews of major state contracts and formed a higher council to oversee integrity, auditing, and public fund recovery. Security forces later arrested Deputy Oil Minister for Refining Affairs Adnan Hamad Hamoud on corruption-related charges, while a senior National Security Service official was detained over allegations of espionage and graft, according to security sources.