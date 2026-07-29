Arnold re-signs with Iraq through 2027 Asian Cup

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Football Association (IFA) agreed on Wednesday to extend national team coach Graham Arnold’s contract through the 2027 Asian Cup, with the deal including an option to continue until the end of the country’s 2030 World Cup campaign.

The new agreement will run from Aug. 1, 2026, to Feb. 20, 2027, with Arnold set to receive a monthly salary of $75,000.

The contract allows both sides to end their partnership by mutual consent after the Asian Cup without financial penalties. If Iraq and Arnold agree to continue working together beyond the tournament, a new contract would begin on March 1, 2027, and remain in effect until the conclusion of Iraq’s 2030 World Cup campaign.

Arnold, who succeeded Spaniard Jesus Casas as Iraq’s head coach in May 2025, guided the national team to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where it exited at the group stage after losing all three of its matches.