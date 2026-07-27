Arnold proposes short-term contract with Iraq

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Australia's Graham Arnold has offered to extend his contract as Iraq head coach for six months, falling short of the Iraqi Football Association's plan for a long-term agreement through the 2030 FIFA World Cup, an Iraqi FA official said on Monday.

FA board member Ghalib Al-Zamili told Shafaq News that Arnold submitted his response within the 48-hour deadline set by the federation, proposing a six-month extension.

The Iraqi FA, however, is seeking a four-year deal as part of a long-term project to develop a new generation of players capable of competing in major international tournaments, including the 2030 World Cup. Al-Zamili said the federation's board would meet soon to review Arnold's proposal and decide whether to renew his contract.

The Iraqi Football Association announced yesterday that it had reached a preliminary agreement with Arnold to take charge of the national team as part of a long-term project running through 2030.