Shafaq News- Rabat

The Union of Arab Football Associations (UAFA) on Thursday reaffirmed its support for Gianni Infantino’s bid for another term as FIFA president from 2027 to 2031, following its endorsement in October.

In a statement, UAFA praised his “significant and successful efforts and contributions to the development and growth of football during his tenure.”

“These efforts, alongside the wider role of FIFA’s leaders have contributed to ensuring the sustainability, continued development and advancement of football worldwide,” the statement said.

📄 بيان إعلامي .. Media Statement https://t.co/NLt9624jl9 — الاتحاد العربي لكرة القدم (@UAFAAC) November 19, 2026

FIFA announced on Thursday that it had received nominations for Infantino, French Football Federation President Philippe Diallo and Japan Football Association honorary president Kohzo Tashima ahead of the March 18, 2027 election in Rabat, Morocco.

The nominations remain subject to examination by FIFA’s electoral committee, with member associations to be notified of the admitted candidates by February 18.

Infantino faces his first contested presidential election since taking office in 2016, with Diallo securing European backing.