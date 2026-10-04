Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's national football team is gearing up for the 2027 Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia with a packed schedule of camps and matches beginning in November, including a four-team tournament in Basra and a final friendly against Vietnam before the continental competition.

The team will gather in Basra from Nov. 9 to 17, 2026, during the FIFA international window, for a four-team tournament featuring Iran, Palestine, and Lebanon. Iraq will play two matches as part of the event.

Preparations will continue in Doha, Qatar, where the team will hold a training camp starting Jan. 1, 2027. Iraq will face Vietnam in a friendly on Jan. 4 before traveling to Saudi Arabia two days later for the Asian Cup.

Iraq will open its Asian Cup campaign against Tajikistan on Jan. 10, followed by a match against Australia on Jan. 14. Its final group-stage game will come against Singapore on Jan. 19.

If Iraq advances from the group stage, the round of 16 will begin on Jan. 25, with the team seeking to extend its run in the tournament.

Iraq recently endured a disappointing Arabian Gulf Cup campaign, finishing third in Group A with four points and failing to reach the semifinals.

Iraqi Football Association President Younis Mahmoud confirmed that Graham Arnold will remain as head coach despite the group-stage exit. He also rejected calls for an apology, saying the federation's focus remains on the Asian Cup and the 2030 World Cup.