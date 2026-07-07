Two children test positive for CCHF in Nineveh

Shafaq News- Nineveh

Two children in Iraq's northern Nineveh province have tested positive for Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF), a medical source told Shafaq News on Tuesday, bringing the total in the province to 14.

Both aged 10, the children had been admitted to hospital as suspected cases on July 2. One is from Mosul's 17 Tammuz neighborhood, while the other is from the Bashiqa subdistrict east of the city.

According to Shafaq News tracker, Iraq has recorded 160 confirmed CCHF infections and 10 deaths since the beginning of 2026.

Read more: The resurgence of CCHF in Iraq