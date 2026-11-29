Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Education Ministry on Sunday ruled out nationwide school closures amid concerns over meningitis, following reports of deaths and suspected cases in several provinces.

In a statement, the ministry also announced the formation of a crisis cell to monitor developments in coordination with the Health Ministry, which is responsible for assessing the health situation. The cell includes senior education officials and is headed by the ministry’s technical deputy minister.

The ministry urged media outlets and parents to avoid spreading rumors that could cause public fear and uncertainty.

Earlier today, Health Minister Abdul Hussein al-Mousawi dismissed concerns about a meningitis outbreak after more than a dozen deaths were reported in Wasit province, clarifying that encephalitis, rather than meningitis, accounted for 90% of the fatalities.

Read more: Meningitis in Iraq: What we know so far