Tokyo's ambassador announces the construction of over 30 schools in KRI

Shafaq News / The Japanese Ambassador to Iraq, Futoshi Matsumoto, announced on Thursday that the Japanese government has established more than 30 schools in the Kurdistan Region (KRI) , urging to focus on the Japanese language alongside Arabic and Kurdish.

This announcement came during the inaguraton of a school in Erbil for internally displaced persons, organized by a Japanese organization, and in the presence of KRI's Head of Foreign Relations, Safeen Dizayee.

Matsumoto stated that education is the key to the future and added that education allowed Japan to recover significantly and rise from the ashes of war. He further emphasized that Iraq is rich in human resources, with its young population making up half of the country's total population.

He pointed out that these potentials can only be harnessed through the development of the youth, particularly in the realm of education.

The ambassador continued by highlighting the long-standing, highly important relation between Japan and Iraq in various fields. He mentioned that the Japanese government has contributed to establishing over 30 schools in KRI.

He affirmed that they aim to enhance their bilateral relation between Iraq and Japan and encourage its development.

Dizayee, in his speech, expressed hope that the internally displaced persons would return to their homes someday, living happy and peaceful lives. He acknowledged that while they are in KRI, as their hosts, the Regional Government (KRG) will provide all types of assistance to them.

He went on to say, "We would like to thank the Japanese government for offering various projects to the people of Kurdistan since the beginning of the new year, and urge them to continue their work," expressing his hope that "joint projects with international organizations will continue to serve the education sector and various other sectors."