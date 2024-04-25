Iraqi government plans to construct 10,000 schools across the country

Shafaq News/The advisor to the Iraqi Prime Minister, Walid Al-Hilli, revealed on Thursday that the government plans to construct 10,000 schools across the country as quickly as possible, equipped with modern electronic devices.

Al-Hilli told Shafaq News Agency, "The government's strategic planning includes the continuation of school construction following the increase in the country's population."

He added, "The government has identified a significant problem with school buildings not meeting the required standards, thus reconstruction of existing schools and the construction of new ones is necessary, aligning with modern scientific and technological advancements, along with providing electronic devices for school laboratories."

"Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani's government is committed to completing the school file and improving the education system in Iraq. The government has already completed the construction of many schools, and the construction rate is steadily increasing in line with the Prime Minister's directives to keep pace with global developments."

It is noteworthy that Iraq faces a critical shortage of adequate schools, exacerbating challenges in its education system.

Many existing schools suffer from dilapidated infrastructure, overcrowded classrooms, and a lack of basic facilities such as electricity, water, and sanitation. This shortage is particularly acute in conflict-affected areas, where destruction and displacement have strained already limited resources.

As a result, many children are forced to attend classes in makeshift or temporary structures, compromising their safety and learning experience.

The scarcity of schools not only hampers access to education but also undermines the quality of learning, as overcrowded classrooms and insufficient resources impede effective teaching and learning outcomes. Addressing the lack of adequate schools requires substantial investment in infrastructure development and rehabilitation efforts, as well as targeted interventions to ensure equitable access to quality education for all Iraqi children.