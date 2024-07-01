Barzani Charity Foundation plans to renovate 50 schools

Shafaq News/ The Barzani Charity Foundation (BCF) announced, on Monday, its plan to renovate 50 schools within the Kurdistan Region and outside it during this year.

BCF’s president, Musa Ahmed, stated that in coordination with international educational organizations, particularly in Europe and the United States, the foundation aims to refurbish 50 schools this year.

Ahmed highlighted that the school renovation project has been ongoing for the past three years in the Kurdistan Region, with eight billion IQD ($6,111 million) invested so far. The schools will also be equipped with solar energy systems.

The project is conducted in partnership with international educational organizations and receives substantial support from investors and businesspeople, ensuring its continuation and expansion.

Kurdish Minister of Education, Alan Hama Saeed, confirmed that the Foundation, in collaboration with charitable and educational organizations and investors, has already renovated 210 schools. “This year, an additional 50 schools will be renovated, and over 280 classrooms will be built.”

The minister continued, “Ten schools will be equipped with solar energy systems, supported by Prime Minister Masrour Barzani. Another 70 schools will also receive solar energy systems.”

The BCF is a non-governmental, non-political, and non-profit organization that was founded in 2005 in Erbil, the capital city of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani heads the foundation’s board of founders.

The BCF has obtained official licenses from the Iraqi and Kurdistan Regional Governments and the United States licensed the BCF in 2016.

In the coordination and Management meeting of the United Nations in April 2016, the BCF was granted Consultative Status at the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).

It was officially licensed by the British Charity Commission in April 2020. It was also officially registered as a charity organization in Kuwait in 2016.