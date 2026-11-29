Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah/ Diyala

Health authorities in Al-Sulaymaniyah and Diyala provinces have recorded cases of meningitis, all of them viral, with no deaths reported and patients in stable condition, officials said on Sunday.

Al-Sulaymaniyah has recorded three cases, all involving children whose conditions are stable and whose lives are not at risk, Hirsh Salim, deputy director general of the provincial Health Directorate, told Shafaq News.

The disease remains under control, with no evidence of further spread, he added, stressing that early diagnosis and treatment are essential to preventing serious complications.

In Diyala, Governor Adnan al-Shammari outlined measures to prevent the spread of meningitis, including disinfecting schools. He confirmed that all infections recorded in the province were viral and that no deaths had been reported in recent weeks.

Speaking at a press conference, al-Shammari said the newly formed provincial crisis cell had met with health and education officials to assess the situation. He noted that infections were lower than during the same period last year, while the recovery rate had exceeded 98%.

“Diyala recorded 46 suspected meningitis cases last month, including seven confirmed infections,” he added. Authorities have registered 39 suspected cases this month, four of which have been confirmed.

Earlier today, Health Minister Abdul Hussein al-Mousawi ruled out a meningitis outbreak following reports of more than a dozen deaths in Wasit province, clarifying that encephalitis, rather than meningitis, accounted for 92% of the fatalities.

Read more: Meningitis in Iraq: What we know so far