Truck drivers protest over Kurdistan-Diyala customs point delays

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, dozens of truck drivers staged a protest at the Pawa Mahmoud customs checkpoint between Al-Sulaymaniyah and Diyala, demanding an end to prolonged delays.

According to eyewitnesses, truck drivers transporting goods from the Kurdistan Region via Al-Sulaymaniyah and Kalar gathered at the checkpoint near Khanaqin, voicing frustration over extended waiting times and stringent security procedures.

Protesters called on authorities to ease restrictions and facilitate movement, arguing that the delays disrupt supply chains and increase operational costs as they attempt to reach Diyala, Baghdad, and other provinces.