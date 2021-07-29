Report

Healthcare officers arrested in Diyala and al-Sulaymaniyah for corruption

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-07-29T15:19:46+0000
Shafaq News/ Investigation magistrate in al-Sulaymaniyah's Court of Integrity on Thursday issued an arrest warrant against the Governorate's Health Directorate, Miran Muhammad Abbas, for charges related to corruption.

A statement of the Commission of Integrity in al-Sulaymaniyah said that the arrest warrant was issued in accordance with Article 15 of the Integrity Act over charges of corruption and falsify documents, among others.

The statement did not confirm if the former official has been taken into custody or not.

In Diyala, two healthcare officials were arrested for forging vaccination IDs in exchange for cash.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that the arrestees used their access to vaccination documents in the Salam hospital in Mosul to forge fake vaccination certificates and sell them to unvaccinated buyers.

