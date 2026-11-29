Shafaq News- Basra

Education contract workers began an open-ended sit-in outside oilfields in northern Basra on Sunday, escalating their protest over unpaid wages as it entered its second week.

Protest representative Ali Al-Mohammadawi told Shafaq News that hundreds of workers had rallied outside the provincial government and education directorate offices. He said they had continued working in schools despite going unpaid for more than five months and would keep protesting until they were paid.

Basra lawmaker Yassin Al-Amiri said Finance Minister Faleh Al-Sari had confirmed that 31,441 education contractors would be paid on Sunday. Records for about 7,000 others were undergoing an urgent review ahead of payment, he said.

Read more: Unpaid workers shut Basra Education Directorate