Shafaq News- Damascus

Kurdish lawmakers in Syria's People's Assembly must coordinate closely to deliver on their voters' demands, MPs Ilham Ahmed and Abdulhakim Bashar told Shafaq News on Sunday, as Ahmed attended her first session following her appointment.

Ahmed, a prominent Kurdish politician who previously held senior posts in the now-dissolved Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) and the Syrian Democratic Council, said joining the bloc of Kurdish MPs was “a continuation of the Syrian Kurdish movement's long struggle.” The assembly's priority, she said, should be to pass laws that meet citizens' needs and help entrench peace, and with 13 Kurdish lawmakers now in the chamber, coordination among them is essential.

Bashar, a member of the political bureau of the Kurdistan Democratic Party–Syria, said Syria's legislative process gains legitimacy as “genuine representatives of the people take their seats,” stressing that Kurdish MPs should work with colleagues from all provinces to help build a new Syria.

The People's Assembly, Syria's first legislature since the fall of Bashar al-Assad's government, was formed in July, with two-thirds of its seats filled through electoral bodies and the remaining third appointed by President Ahmed Al-Sharaa. Bashar has previously argued that Kurds are underrepresented in the assembly, estimating that they account for around 15% of Syria's population.

Read more: Kurds in Syria: From marginalization to a defining political force