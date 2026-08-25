Shafaq News- Damascus

Syria will appoint former Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) commander Mazloum Abdi as an adviser to transitional President Ahmed al-Sharaa, although the position will carry no specific duties or defined powers, sources familiar with the matter told Shafaq News on Tuesday.

A second decree is expected to name Ilham Ahmed, co-chair of the Kurdish-led Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES), to Syria’s People’s Assembly.

Ahmed’s selection would fall under al-Sharaa’s authority to choose a number of assembly members, one of the sources said, noting that the prominent Kurdish political figure will take the seat of Mudar Hamdan, who recently underwent a legal review over alleged ties to former President Bashar al-Assad.

Abdi on Tuesday confirmed the formal dissolution of the SDF and AANES, bringing their military and civilian institutions under state authority.

At a press conference, he described the move as a transition from armed conflict toward taking part in rebuilding Syria. He also pointed that SDF fighters had been integrated into Syrian army brigades and that the group would no longer operate as an independent military force.

The dissolution completes an integration process agreed by Damascus and the SDF on Jan. 29, under which military and administrative structures, prisons, oil fields, border crossings and other institutions in northeastern Syria would come under state authority.

Read more: Kurds in Syria: From marginalization to a defining political force