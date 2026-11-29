Shafaq News- Damascus

The Syrian People's Assembly is set to convene in Damascus on Sunday, with Kurdish politician Ilham Ahmed attending for the first time since President Ahmed al-Sharaa appointed her to the legislature.

Ahmed took the constitutional oath before al-Sharaa at the People's Palace in Damascus on Saturday, in the presence of People's Assembly Speaker Abdul Hamid al-Awaq.

Earlier this week, al-Sharaa appointed Ahmed under Decree No. 200 of 2026, bringing the body's membership to 206 from 205.

Ahmed is one of the most prominent Kurdish political figures in northeastern Syria. She has held senior positions within the now-dissolved Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) and the Syrian Democratic Council (SDC).

Her appointment is part of the integration process agreed upon by Damascus and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on Jan. 29, which provides for the transfer of military and administrative structures, prisons, oil fields, border crossings, and other institutions in northeastern Syria to state control.

Read more: Kurds in Syria: From marginalization to a defining political force