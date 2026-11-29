Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Al-Karkh Criminal Court has sentenced nine French nationals for belonging to ISIS, bringing the number of French citizens convicted in the case to 35 out of 47 handed over to Iraq from detention in northeastern Syria in 2025.

Iraq's Supreme Judicial Council said that seven were sentenced to life in prison and two to 15 years. The verdict was issued after several sessions attended by the defendants' lawyers and representatives of the French Embassy in Iraq, according to a council statement.

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