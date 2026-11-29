Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

On Sunday, gold prices held steady in Baghdad and fell in Erbil, hovering around 850,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams), according to a Shafaq News market survey.

At Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street wholesale market, 21-carat Gulf, Turkish and European gold sold for 847,000 IQD per mithqal and was bought at 843,000 IQD, unchanged from Saturday.

Iraqi 21-carat gold sold for 817,000 IQD and was bought at 813,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, 21-carat Gulf gold sold for between 850,000 and 860,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold ranged between 820,000 and 830,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 22-carat gold sold at 928,000 IQD, 21-carat at 886,000 IQD and 18-carat at 760,000 IQD.