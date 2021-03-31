COVID-19: 161 new confirmed cases and three deaths in AANES

Shafaq News/ The Health Authority of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) detected on Tuesday 132 new COVID-19 cases.

In a statement received by Shafaq News agency, Joan Mustafa, the co-chair of the Health Authority in AANES, said that the authority registered four recoveries and three deaths from the complications of the virus in the past 24-hours.

According to Mustafa, the cumulative count of COVID-19 cases in AANES logged into 10059 confirmed cases, including 378 deaths, 1307 recoveries.