COVID-19: +50 new confirmed cases and 12 deaths in AANES

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-05-08T12:58:34+0000
COVID-19: +50 new confirmed cases and 12 deaths in AANES

Shafaq News/ The Health Authority of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) registered on Saturday 58 new COVID-19 cases.

The new cases were distributed to among the governorates as follows: al-Hasakah 14, Qamishli 12, Direk 6, al-Raqqah 21, al-Shahbaa 4, and Roj camp 1.

In a press release, Dr. Joan Mustafa, the co-chair of the Health Authority in AANES, said that the authority registered 16 recoveries and 12 deaths from the complications of the virus in the past 24-hours.

According to Mustafa, the cumulative count of COVID-19 cases in AANES logged into 16,466 confirmed cases, including 657 deaths and 1,697 recoveries.

