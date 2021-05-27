Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

COVID-19: 44 new confirmed cases in AANES

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-05-27T16:26:15+0000
COVID-19: 44 new confirmed cases in AANES

Shafaq News/ The Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) registered 44 new cases, three fatalities and eight recoveries from COVID-19 today, Thursday.

The new cases were distributed among the governorates as follows: al-Hasakah 1, al-Qamishli 7, Derik 3, Karki Laki 1, al-Raqqah 12, al-Dirbasiyah 2, al-Tabqa 13, al-Shahbaa 2, al-Hol camp 3, and Deir Ezzor 1.

The cumulative count of COVID-19 cases in AANES amounted to 17716, of whom 1786 achieved recovery and 720 succumbed to their illness.

related

COVID-19: four new confirmed cases and three deaths in AANES

Date: 2021-02-21 11:23:33
COVID-19: four new confirmed cases and three deaths in AANES

COVID-19: +50 new confirmed cases and 12 deaths in AANES

Date: 2021-05-08 12:58:34
COVID-19: +50 new confirmed cases and 12 deaths in AANES

COVID-19: 55 new confirmed cases and one death in AANES

Date: 2021-03-14 12:10:14
COVID-19: 55 new confirmed cases and one death in AANES

COVID-19: 161 new confirmed cases and three deaths in AANES

Date: 2021-03-31 11:51:21
COVID-19: 161 new confirmed cases and three deaths in AANES

COVID-19: 926 new cases and 11 fatalities in Kurdistan

Date: 2021-03-28 14:47:44
COVID-19: 926 new cases and 11 fatalities in Kurdistan

Kurdistan: 2 fatalities and 171 new Covid-19 cases today

Date: 2020-06-10 17:02:48
Kurdistan: 2 fatalities and 171 new Covid-19 cases today

More children are showing COVID-19 symptoms, a specialist physician in Erbil says

Date: 2020-08-19 07:08:29
More children are showing COVID-19 symptoms, a specialist physician in Erbil says

Covid-19: more than 600 recoveries in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-09-20 12:23:37
Covid-19: more than 600 recoveries in Kurdistan today