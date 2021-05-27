COVID-19: 44 new confirmed cases in AANES

Shafaq News/ The Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) registered 44 new cases, three fatalities and eight recoveries from COVID-19 today, Thursday.

The new cases were distributed among the governorates as follows: al-Hasakah 1, al-Qamishli 7, Derik 3, Karki Laki 1, al-Raqqah 12, al-Dirbasiyah 2, al-Tabqa 13, al-Shahbaa 2, al-Hol camp 3, and Deir Ezzor 1.

The cumulative count of COVID-19 cases in AANES amounted to 17716, of whom 1786 achieved recovery and 720 succumbed to their illness.