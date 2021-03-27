Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

COVID-19: 78 new confirmed cases and zero deaths in AANES

Category: World

Date: 2021-03-27T09:12:47+0000
COVID-19: 78 new confirmed cases and zero deaths in AANES

Shafaq News/ The Health Authority of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) registered on Sunday 78 new COVID-19 cases in northern and eastern Syria.

In a statement received by Shafaq News agency, Joan Mustafa, the co-chair of the Health Authority in AANES, said that the authority registered 78 COVID-19 cases and one recovery in the past 24-hours.

According to Mustafa, the cumulative count of COVID-19 cases in AANES logged into 9570 confirmed cases, including 366 deaths, 1291 recoveries.

related

WHO: Coronavirus cases and deaths slow in most regions

Date: 2020-08-25 18:26:20
WHO: Coronavirus cases and deaths slow in most regions

Swiss nursing home resident reportedly dies after getting COVID-19 vaccine

Date: 2020-12-30 19:23:28
Swiss nursing home resident reportedly dies after getting COVID-19 vaccine

Covid-19: Three new cases in the Autonomous Administration today

Date: 2021-02-26 12:33:24
Covid-19: Three new cases in the Autonomous Administration today

Covid-19: 46 new cases in the Autonomous Administration today

Date: 2020-12-10 08:42:03
Covid-19: 46 new cases in the Autonomous Administration today

Russia to launch Covid-19 a vaccine campaign on Saturday

Date: 2020-09-01 17:07:17
Russia to launch Covid-19 a vaccine campaign on Saturday

COVID-19 Pandemic Could Prolong for another Year, Report said

Date: 2021-01-29 12:19:07
COVID-19 Pandemic Could Prolong for another Year, Report said

Covid-19: A New and Pretty Scary discovery

Date: 2020-08-20 15:18:11
Covid-19: A New and Pretty Scary discovery

South Asia: Sharp rise in child and maternal deaths due to COVID-19

Date: 2021-03-17 17:40:52
South Asia: Sharp rise in child and maternal deaths due to COVID-19