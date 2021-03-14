Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

COVID-19: 55 new confirmed cases and one death in AANES

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-03-14T12:10:14+0000
COVID-19: 55 new confirmed cases and one death in AANES

Shafaq News/ The Health Authority of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) registered on Sunday 55 new COVID-19 cases in northern and eastern Syria regions.

In a statement received by Shafaq News agency, Joan Mustafa, the co-chair of the Health Authority in AANES, said that the authority registered 55 cases and one death from COVID-19 in the past 24-hours.

According to Mustafa, the cumulative count of COVID-19 cases in AANES logged into 8828 confirmed cases, including 338 deaths 1254 recoveries.

related

COVID-19: four new confirmed cases and three deaths in AANES

Date: 2021-02-21 11:23:33
COVID-19: four new confirmed cases and three deaths in AANES

KRG Minister of Health: new Covid-19 cases flares, death rate 2%

Date: 2020-06-09 14:07:19
KRG Minister of Health: new Covid-19 cases flares, death rate 2%

Ilam registered 3800+ cases of COVID-19

Date: 2020-08-31 12:40:08
Ilam registered 3800+ cases of COVID-19

COVID-19 new variants are on the surge, Kurdistan's MoH says

Date: 2021-03-08 11:07:11
COVID-19 new variants are on the surge, Kurdistan's MoH says

Al-Sulaymaniyah expects a less-deadlier second COVID-19 wave hinting at rampant learning suspension

Date: 2021-02-20 10:42:19
Al-Sulaymaniyah expects a less-deadlier second COVID-19 wave hinting at rampant learning suspension

Covid-19: less than 200 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-12-25 12:30:59
Covid-19: less than 200 new cases in Kurdistan today

Covid-19: 535 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-08-21 12:04:22
Covid-19: 535 new cases in Kurdistan today

Kurdish artist Crystal and her family tested positive for COVID-19

Date: 2020-10-21 17:07:22
Kurdish artist Crystal and her family tested positive for COVID-19