COVID-19: 55 new confirmed cases and one death in AANES

Shafaq News/ The Health Authority of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) registered on Sunday 55 new COVID-19 cases in northern and eastern Syria regions.

In a statement received by Shafaq News agency, Joan Mustafa, the co-chair of the Health Authority in AANES, said that the authority registered 55 cases and one death from COVID-19 in the past 24-hours.

According to Mustafa, the cumulative count of COVID-19 cases in AANES logged into 8828 confirmed cases, including 338 deaths 1254 recoveries.