Nineveh records new CCHF case

Shafaq News- Nineveh

A 21-year-old man from the Kokjali area in Nineveh province has tested positive for Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF), a medical source at the provincial Health Directorate told Shafaq News on Tuesday.

The latest infection raises Nineveh's tally of confirmed CCHF cases to 10 in recent weeks.

According to the Shafaq News tracker, Iraq has recorded 154 CCHF infections since the start of 2026, with 74 cases concentrated in the southern province of Dhi Qar.

Read more: Blood, ticks, and broken systems: The resurgence of CCHF in Iraq