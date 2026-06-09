Nineveh records fourth CCHF case in recent weeks

Shafaq News- Nineveh

Nineveh's Health Directorate registered a new Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) case on Tuesday, bringing the province's total to four infections recorded since the beginning of 2026.

According to a source within the directorate, the latest patient is a 57-year-old man from the Sharqat district, Saladin Province, who was admitted to Al-Salam Teaching Hospital in Mosul on June 7 on suspicion of infection. He was transferred on Tuesday to Al-Shifa Specialized Hospital in Mosul for treatment.

The two previous cases involved young men from Qayyarah district in southern Nineveh. Both patients recovered fully and were discharged after completing treatment, the source said.

According to Shafaq News tracker, based on official health data and sources, CCHF has killed 10 people and infected 145 others across Iraq since the start of this year.

Read more: Blood, ticks, and broken systems: The resurgence of CCHF in Iraq