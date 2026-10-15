Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq has raised the fee for an electronic passport to 101,000 dinars ($66.45), up from 91,000 dinars ($59.87), a security source told Shafaq News on Thursday.

The increase reflects a recent rise in the official US dollar exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar, according to the source, who said payments must be made exclusively through electronic channels, with the proceeds deposited into official federal government accounts.

On October 7, Iraq raised the official dollar selling rate for the public from 1,320 to 1,520 dinars. The Central Bank directed banks, electronic payment companies, and currency exchange firms to apply the new rate promptly.

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