Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

On Thursday, gold prices edged lower in Baghdad and Erbil markets, hovering around 965,000 IQD per mithqal, according to a Shafaq News survey.

Gold prices on Baghdad’s Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 970,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, with a buying price of 966,000 IQD. The same gold sold for 973,000 IQD on Wednesday.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold stood at 940,000 IQD, while the buying price reached 936,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 970,000 and 980,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between 940,000 and 950,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 22-carat gold was sold at 1,025,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 978,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 837,000 IQD.