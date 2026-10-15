Shafaq News- Amman

Iraq's ambassador to Jordan, Omer Barzenji, said on Thursday that police were called to the embassy's consular section after an argument between an Iraqi woman and several staff members escalated.

Responding to social media posts that made allegations against the embassy and against him personally, the ambassador explained that the row broke out while the woman was at the consular section to complete paperwork. "According to information about the incident, she directed insulting remarks at several employees, the situation escalated, and police were called to take legal action against her."

The woman's father, Raad al-Zaidi, wrote to him on Wednesday, Barzenji said, publishing the letter. In it, al-Zaidi described the incident as a "misunderstanding" between his daughter and several consular staff, denied that the ambassador or the consul had offended his family, and said his family had no connection to what had been posted. He added that he had not authorized anyone to speak or publish on the family's behalf, while reserving the right to file a complaint against some of the employees involved.